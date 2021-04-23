Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,842 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,253,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.93.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $350.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.74 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

