Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.