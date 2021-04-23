Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

