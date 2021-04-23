Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.13

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 128441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBOOY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

