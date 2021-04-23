Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 183,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,416,973 shares.The stock last traded at $12.87 and had previously closed at $13.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,029,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 133,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

