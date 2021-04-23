Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

NASDAQ GFED traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.59. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

GFED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

