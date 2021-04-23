Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 1,867 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1,744.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.54. 8,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,919. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average of $155.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

