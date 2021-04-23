Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.35. 21,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,939. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.64. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.