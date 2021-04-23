Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.77. 190,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,002,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.84. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $627.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.