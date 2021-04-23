Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $25.22. 8,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1712 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

