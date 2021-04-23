Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Entegris were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.09.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.