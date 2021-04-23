Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 59,000 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.49% of TPI Composites worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $599,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,836. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $465.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

