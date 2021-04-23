Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 10,679 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

AMRC traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,623. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 643,207 shares of company stock valued at $29,325,320. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

