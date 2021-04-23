Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medallia were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medallia alerts:

NYSE:MDLA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,091 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $361,101.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,348,399.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $280,648.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,348,593 shares of company stock valued at $54,077,256.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLA. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.