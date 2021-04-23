Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $403,000 Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $28,651,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $84.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,050. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

