Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $7.62 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $13.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $607.30. The stock had a trading volume of 154,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,112. The stock has a market cap of $377.97 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.60 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.