Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 340 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $228.76. 10,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,838. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

