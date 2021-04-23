Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 3,000 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 46.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SunPower were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 2,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price target on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. 92,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,438. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

