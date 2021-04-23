Gulden (NLG) Trading Up 134.2% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 134.2% against the US dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and $714,810.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.13 or 0.00467340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 541,903,723 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.