GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $219.00

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $219.00 and last traded at $218.86, with a volume of 10998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWPH shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.02 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.69 and its 200 day moving average is $156.81.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,687,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

