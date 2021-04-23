GXChain One Day Volume Reaches $12.02 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $48.03 million and approximately $12.02 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000864 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002482 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,174,001 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

