Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.60. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Haemonetics stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.34. 13,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,416. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average is $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 39.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

