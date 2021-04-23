Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $67.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Haemonetics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,324,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 39.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Haemonetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

