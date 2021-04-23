Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Atb Cap Markets

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 80,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,890,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

