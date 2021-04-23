Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 246,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Insiders sold a total of 212,013 shares of company stock worth $9,581,726 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $50.21. 9,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.13 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

