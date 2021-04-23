Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $30,000 Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,764. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $78.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.