Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of JD stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.