Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

