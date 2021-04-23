Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Down to $48.07

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.07, but opened at $47.00. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 32,757 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

