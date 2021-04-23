Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HARL opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The company has a market cap of $91.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.50. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.32%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

