Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $34,706.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,120,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,496,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $20.51 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $664.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.