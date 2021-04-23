Haven Protocol Price Hits $17.90 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $252.00 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $17.90 or 0.00035748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,059.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,254.07 or 0.04502732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00468705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $768.82 or 0.01535793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00642412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.67 or 0.00438813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.09 or 0.00397708 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.20 or 0.00248107 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,081,785 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

