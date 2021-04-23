HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer Acquires 53,500 Shares

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer bought 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,213.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HC2 stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.36. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.75.
HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.80 million for the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
HC2 Company Profile
HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.
Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.