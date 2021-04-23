HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $3,223,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

