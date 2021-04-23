Head-To-Head Contrast: Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -39.61% -37.68% argenx N/A N/A N/A

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oyster Point Pharma and argenx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 argenx 0 7 10 0 2.59

argenx has a consensus price target of $292.88, indicating a potential downside of 0.58%. Given argenx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe argenx is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and argenx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -2.09 argenx $78.17 million 193.34 -$182.52 million ($4.73) -62.28

Oyster Point Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

argenx beats Oyster Point Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages. The company is also developing cusatuzumab in Phase 2 clinical stage in hematological cancer indications; and preclinical products, including ARGX-117 with therapeutic potential in both orphan and large autoimmune inflammatory diseases in and ARGX-118 for airway inflammation. Its partnered product candidates include ARGX-112 for treating skin inflammation and ARGX-115 for cancer immunotherapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical stages; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia and ARGX-114 for treating fibrosis, which are in preclinical stage. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.