Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%.
Heartland Express stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $22.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.
