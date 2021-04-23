Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Heartland Express stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

