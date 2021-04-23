Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Heartland Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

