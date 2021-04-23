HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HDELY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

