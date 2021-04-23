Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of HUW traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 165 ($2.16). 1,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,988. Helios Underwriting has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.46.

In other news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 151,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £249,975 ($326,593.94).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

