Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 76,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weber Alan W lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 458,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXC opened at $46.35 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $438.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.19.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%. The company had revenue of $865.42 million during the quarter.

BXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

