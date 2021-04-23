Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.78 Million in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 188,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of SunOpta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 255,737 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in SunOpta by 1,580.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 431,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 405,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in SunOpta by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 253,561 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

SunOpta stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

