Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,228,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $22,106,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $14,905,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 560.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 913,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 775,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $12,336,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.50 million. Analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

