Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $2.40 Million Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 365,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

MGI opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

