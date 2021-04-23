Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $3.16 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $6,698,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

