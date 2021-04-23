Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.