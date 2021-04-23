Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 133.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

