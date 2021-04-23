Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HESAY. Societe Generale raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HESAY stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.75. 35,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

