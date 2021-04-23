Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $26.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 169,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

