Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million.

In other Home Point Capital news, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.