Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.0-34.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.26 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.67.

NYSE:HON opened at $229.26 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

